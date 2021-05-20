Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

