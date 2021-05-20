Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Materion posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

