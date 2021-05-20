Matrix Trust Co Has $50.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,911 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 13.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.95% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $50,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,342 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 7,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,530. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

