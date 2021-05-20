Matrix Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

