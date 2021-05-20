Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 238,100 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 238,100 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 11.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of SEA worth $269,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock traded up $14.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,700. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.