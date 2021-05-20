Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,098. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

MU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262,008. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

