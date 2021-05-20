Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 472,500 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 472,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,579,000. Kingsoft Cloud comprises about 0.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of KC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 14,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

