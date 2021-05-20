Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,361,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,791,000. Tuya comprises 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tuya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Tuya stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,458. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

