Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,008,900 Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,008,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Cloopen Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,279,000.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Shares of RAAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,548. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($11.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.