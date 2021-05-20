Matthews International Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,200 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 6.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $157,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.88. 32,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386,823. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $585.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

