Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group makes up about 0.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of 21Vianet Group worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 11,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,986. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.