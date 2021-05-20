Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $24.12 Million Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Chindata Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Chindata Group worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,950,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 20,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,118. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

