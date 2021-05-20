Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $30.92 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 10,933.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises approximately 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Zai Lab worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 33.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.26. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,581. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392 over the last 90 days.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

