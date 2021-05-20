Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $71.98 Million Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 5,893.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. MINISO Group accounts for 3.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of MINISO Group worth $71,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,627,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000.

MNSO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,455. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

