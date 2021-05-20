Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Infosys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 229,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 80,351 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 23,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,790. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

