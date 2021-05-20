Matthews International Capital Management LLC Invests $12.83 Million in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,089,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,828,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of iClick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,307. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

