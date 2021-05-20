Matthews International Capital Management LLC Invests $15.05 Million in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 838,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Adagene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 8,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,011. Adagene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43.

ADAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Adagene Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

