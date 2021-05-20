Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New $149.82 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 688,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,822,000. Baidu accounts for 6.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Baidu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.11.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $192.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,644. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

