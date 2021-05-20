Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New $23.57 Million Investment in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,071,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,000. Terns Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $550,000.

Shares of TERN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 39,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,873. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

TERN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

