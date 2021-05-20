Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,161,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 536.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 6,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

