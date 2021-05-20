Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,361,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,791,000. Tuya makes up 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tuya as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUYA. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

TUYA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

