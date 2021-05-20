Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 219,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of EHang at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EH traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,215. EHang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -137.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

