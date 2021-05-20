Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,364,000. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

