Matthews International Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 153.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of ADC Therapeutics worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

