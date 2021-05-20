Matthews International Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Schrödinger makes up approximately 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Schrödinger worth $29,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $32,746.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,560,455 shares of company stock worth $135,318,383 in the last 90 days.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

