Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 366,400 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,400 shares during the period. KE accounts for approximately 0.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. 320,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

