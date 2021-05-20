Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.91. 22,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.51 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

