Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 814,453 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,453 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up 14.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Bilibili worth $344,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $62,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

