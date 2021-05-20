Matthews International Capital Management LLC Takes $36.99 Million Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,989,000. 360 DigiTech comprises approximately 1.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of 360 DigiTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 433,445 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,815. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $511.49 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

