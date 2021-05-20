Matthews International Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,101,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,289,000. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $561,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,627,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,698,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,722,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

