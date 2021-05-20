Matthews International Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $214.36. The stock had a trading volume of 124,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444,820. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03. The company has a market cap of $579.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.