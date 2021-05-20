Matthews International Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 6.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JD.com worth $142,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of JD traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

