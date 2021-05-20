Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s previous close.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.76. The company had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

