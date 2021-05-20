MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 19.1% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $747,008.47 and approximately $215,006.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,224.60 or 0.99817038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.01332833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00545684 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00354385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00120792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005021 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

