Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,026. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

