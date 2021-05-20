Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MXIM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

