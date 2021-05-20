Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.
MXIM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
