Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

