Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.
Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.84.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
