McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Issue $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.18. 1,870,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,929. The firm has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.09 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

