McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Argus raised McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,124. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $204.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.