MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.85. 148,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,724. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.