MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 11,204 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11,793.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.97. 8,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.