MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,446.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.