MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

HD stock traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $317.87. The company had a trading volume of 63,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average is $285.73. The company has a market cap of $341.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.