MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 20,991 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $82,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 329,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.36 and a one year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

