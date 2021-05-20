MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 50,663 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 253,315.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.78. 413,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

