MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.79. 133,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

