MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 203,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

