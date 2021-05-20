MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MediaValet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Cormark also issued estimates for MediaValet’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 million.

MVP opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. MediaValet has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.22 million and a PE ratio of -19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

