Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Trading 5.1% Higher

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 83,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 165,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. As of March 17, 2021, it owned and operated 17 dispensaries in Colorado under the brand name Star Buds. In addition, the company provides consulting services for cannabis businesses; and Three A Light, cannabis grower's guide book.

