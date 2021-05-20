Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,881 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.51 and a 200-day moving average of $362.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

